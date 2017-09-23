Wild's Zach Parise: Sights set on Opening Night
Parise (back) has made it his goal to be ready for Opening Night against host Detroit on Oct. 5, the Star-Tribune reports.
Parise finally hit the ice for training camp Friday. According to this report, the winger's conditioning is not a concern due to the work he did over the summer. Parise played in 69 games last season, registering 19 goals and 23 assists. He's a top-liner with a cemented role on the man advantage, but your level of interest in him will largely depend on whether you can tolerate his perpetual battles with the injury bug.
