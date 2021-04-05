Parise (not injury related) won't play in Monday's game versus the Avalanche, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Parise was activated from COVID-19 protocol over the weekend, but he's still ramping up his conditioning before he returns to the lineup. The 36-year-old forward has put up just 12 points through 29 games this season. His next opportunity to dress is Wednesday's rematch against the Avs.