Wild's Zach Parise: Sitting out Saturday
Parise will not suit up for Saturday's game against the Flames, Brian Murphy of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Parise had been on fire recently, notching five points in his last four games, so his exclusion from the lineup is a tough one for the Wild to swallow. The lack of a scorer could be even more noticeable against a Calgary squad that can light up the box score -- the Flames rank second in the league in scoring (3.59 goals per game). He won't have to wait long for his next opportunity to dress, with the Wild hosting the Predators in Minneapolis on Sunday.
