Wild's Zach Parise: Skating on his own

Parise (lower body) skated solo Wednesday, but otherwise it's been status quo for the veteran scoring winger.

Parise was a late scratch from Saturday's game against the Hurricanes and the fear is that he'll miss a third consecutive contest Friday, with the Wild headed to Vegas to take on the Golden Knights. The oft-injured winger has still made 73 appearances while averaging 18;43 of ice time this season -- that's a victory on its own and Parise has also supplied 26 goals and 33 helpers to complement 16 points on the man advantage.