Wild's Zach Parise: Skating on his own
Parise (lower body) skated solo Wednesday, but otherwise it's been status quo for the veteran scoring winger.
Parise was a late scratch from Saturday's game against the Hurricanes and the fear is that he'll miss a third consecutive contest Friday, with the Wild headed to Vegas to take on the Golden Knights. The oft-injured winger has still made 73 appearances while averaging 18;43 of ice time this season -- that's a victory on its own and Parise has also supplied 26 goals and 33 helpers to complement 16 points on the man advantage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...