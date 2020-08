Parise had two assists, one shorthanded, in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

The winger helped out on Luke Kunin's shorthanded goal in the first period and the first of two Kevin Fiala tallies in the third. Parise led the Wild with 25 goals in 69 contests during the regular season. The 36-year-old should have plenty of opportunity to contribute in the playoffs in a top-six role.