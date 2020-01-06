Wild's Zach Parise: Snags power-play helper

Parise managed a power-play assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Flames.

Parise earned the secondary helper on Kevin Fiala's goal to open the scoring at 5:01 of the first period. In his last nine games, Parise has a goal and six helpers. The 35-year-old is at 26 points, 96 shots on goal and a minus-9 rating through 43 contests this season.