Wild's Zach Parise: Sparks win with goal

Parise scored a goal and led all players with five shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over Philadelphia.

Parise tied the game at 1-1 just over six minutes into the second period, the first of four unanswered goals for the Wild. It was the 13th goal of the season for Parise, who is enjoying a productive age-35 season. The veteran leads the team in goals and while his overall point production is down this year due to a lack of assists (six), he's on pace for a 30-goal season.