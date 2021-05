Parise registered an assist in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights in Game 6.

Parise found Kevin Fiala with a pass to spring an odd-man rush that ended with a Ryan Hartman goal. The assist was Parise's second point in three games since he joined the lineup in place of Marcus Johansson (arm). The 36-year-old Parise will likely remain in a third-line role for Friday's Game 7.