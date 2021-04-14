Parise notched a goal and an assist with three shots and one hit in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Parise gave the Wild a 2-1 lead 7:28 into the second period, crashing the net to cash in a Nick Bonino rebound. He later set up Jared Spurgeon's insurance goal in the final frame for just his third multi-point game of the year. The 36-year-old Parise has seen his production fall off a cliff in 2020-21, but he has shown some signs of offensive life as of late with two goals and two assists over his last four contests. Parise has also generated 10 shots on goal over his last three, his best three-game stretch in that category since late-January.