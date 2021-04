Parise scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

For the second consecutive game, Parise buried the game-winning goal. He's now scored in three consecutive contests and four of his last five. The 36-year-old winger is up to 18 points, 74 shots and a plus-7 rating in 35 outings. He's thriving on the fourth line with Nico Sturm and Nick Bonino.