Wild's Zach Parise: Still not taking contact in practice
Parise (back) is unlikely to play in any preseason games and his status for the Oct. 5 season opener remains uncertain, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "The next step will be if he continues to do well, at some point here progress to practice with contact, and guys often don't need a lot of days at that, so it's not out of the question (that he plays Opening Night)," head coach Chuck Fletcher said.
Parise came to training camp with a sore back, which is a worry since he suffered a herniated disc two years ago. He's been labeled day-to-day by the coaching staff, but as the coach indicated, he'll have to start taking contact in practice before he can be deemed ready to return.
