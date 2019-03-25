Wild's Zach Parise: Still out but progressing
Parise (lower body) remains out of the lineup Monday against the Predators.
Coach Bruce Boudreau added that Parise's feeling better, which at least suggests that the veteran forward's progressing towards a potential return Friday in Vegas. In the meantime, owners will have to make due without Parise for a second consecutive contest.
