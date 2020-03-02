Wild's Zach Parise: Strikes on power play
Parise scored a power-play goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.
Parise has managed five points over his last three games. The 35-year-old winger is up to 42 points (23 goals, 19 assists) and 143 shots in 65 contests. Seventeen of his points this year have come with a man advantage -- Parise's not likely to match his 61-point output from last year, but the power-play production is enough to keep him on the fantasy radar.
