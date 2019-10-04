Wild's Zach Parise: Struggles in season opener

Parise did not have a shot on goal, was a minus-3 and had just 13:56 of ice time in Thursday's season-opening loss at Nashville.

The top line of Eric Staal, Mats Zuccarello and Parise struggled from the start, allowing three goals and were outskated by faster lines. Head coach Bruce Boudreau limited the line's ice time as a result. At least Parise's lack of production wasn't due to injury, but he and the Wild had a troubling season debut.