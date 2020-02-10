Wild's Zach Parise: Tacks on power-play assist
Parise recorded a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.
Parise had the primary helper on a Jared Spurgeon second-period tally. The 35-year-old winger has 34 points and 124 shots in 55 games this season. He's likely going to be short of last year's 61-point output, but Parise is on track to reach 50 for the fifth time in the last seven years.
