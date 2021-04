Parise produced an assist and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Avalanche.

Parise missed seven games during a stint in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. He needed to build up his conditioning after clearing the protocol Saturday. The 36-year-old winger has 13 points, 59 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 30 contests. He saw only 10:56 of ice time Wednesday, so he may still need a few more games to get back to full speed.