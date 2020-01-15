Wild's Zach Parise: Tallies two goals

Parise scored two goals on four shots and posted a minus-1 rating in a 7-3 loss to the Penguins on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old hadn't scored in almost a month, so it was good to see him get a couple in the goal column. Even in the middle of his thirties, Parise still has his scoring touch, but he also owns a career-worst minus-10 rating. However, that might have as much to do with the team around him as it does with his age. Parise has 16 goals and 28 points with 106 shots in 46 games this season.