Wild's Zach Parise: Three-point night in Columbus
Parise scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 5-0 win over the Blue Jackets.
The veteran winger had a hand in the Wild's final three goals on the night as he put together his most productive effort of the season. Parise remains a threat at 35 years old, and he's up to 22 goals and 41 points through 64 games on the year.
