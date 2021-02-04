Per Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com, Thursday's game for Parise between the Wild and Avalanche has been postponed.

This news comes on the heels of news breaking earlier Wednesday that six players on Minnesota and one on Colorado were placed in the league's COVID-19 protocol. Per the NHL's public relations, the teams' games will be postponed at least through Feb. 9. The Wild's next scheduled game is next Saturday against the Kings, but it's still up in the air when Minnesota will return to the ice.