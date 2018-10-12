Wild's Zach Parise: Two assists in OT win
Parise tallied two assists Thursday and registered three shots on goal in a 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.
Parise assisted on Ryan Suter's short-handed tying goal in the dying seconds of the third period and then recorded his second helper on Jason Zucker's overtime winner. With three points in as many games, Parise's season has gotten off to a quality start and so long as he stays healthy, the 34-year-old American should be able to produce on a consistent basis, playing on Minnesota's second line.
