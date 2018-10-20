Wild's Zach Parise: Two-point effort in win over Stars

Parise scored a goal and an assist while adding five shots, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 3-1 win over the Stars.

For two periods it looked like the veteran winger's defensive contributions would be the only mark he'd make on the scoresheet, but both offenses broke through in the third, with Parise leading the way for the Wild. He's off to a blazing start with two goals and nine points through seven games, but keep in mind the last time he maintained a point-a-game pace over a full campaign was in 2009-10.