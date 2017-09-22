Wild's Zach Parise: Will skate Friday
According to head coach Bruce Boudreau, Parise (back) will skate with the team Friday.
Parise has missed a handful practices over the past few weeks but will be back on the ice Friday, a reassuring sign for the Wild with the regular season nearing. Look for more updates on his status to come throughout the week.
