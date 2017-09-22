Play

Wild's Zach Parise: Will skate Friday

According to head coach Bruce Boudreau, Parise (back) will skate with the team Friday.

Parise has missed a handful practices over the past few weeks but will be back on the ice Friday, a reassuring sign for the Wild with the regular season nearing. Look for more updates on his status to come throughout the week.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories