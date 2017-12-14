Wild's Zach Parise: Will travel with team
Parise (back) will join the Wild for their upcoming four-game road trip, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Despite traveling with the team, Parise is not expected to be back in action next week and more likely is just taking advantage of being able to join his teammates on the ice -- rather than staying back in Minnesota for solo skates. Based on his original timeline, the winger appears to be on track for a return after the holidays and the calendar switch to 2018.
