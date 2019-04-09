Wild's Zach Parise: Won't require surgery

General manager Paul Fenton is confident that Parise (knee/foot) should be able to recover fully while resting over the next four weeks.

A broken foot and a knee injury forced Parise to miss the last two games of the regular season, but it sounds like he'll be able to make a full recovery well ahead of next season's training camp without undergoing surgery. The 34-year-old winger enjoyed a bounce-back campaign in 2018-19, notching 28 goals and 61 points in 74 games after totaling just 24 points in 42 appearances in 2017-18. Parise's production will likely begin to decline over the next few seasons, but he'll still be a desirable secondary piece in all fantasy formats next year.