Mitchell was promoted from AHL Iowa on Thursday.

Following the news that Landon Ferraro (hip) is expected to miss at least a week, the Wild once again needed to add some depth at the forward position -- this time adding Mitchell for his second call-up of the season. In his previous stint, the winger averaged 11:58 of ice time while notching just two shots on goal, two hits and one block. If the team can ever get healthy, Mitchell will likely head back to the minors.