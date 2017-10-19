Mitchell was called up from AHL Iowa on Wednesday, TSN reports.

It's been quite a whirlwind for Mitchell this year. He re-signed with the Wild in the summer, only to be waived in late September and having gone full circle between the NHL and AHL last week. Clearly, he's an organizational depth option for a Wild team that has been decimated with injuries up front.

