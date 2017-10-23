Mitchell was sent down to the minors Sunday.

in his third stint in the NHL, Mitchell skated in two games for Minnesota but wasn't able to land his name on the score sheet. Last season the 24-year-old posted 22 points in 62 games for AHL Iowa, and will look to build off that point production in the 2017-18 season.

