Mitchell was sent back to AHL Iowa on Sunday, per the NHL transaction log.

Despite notching his first career NHL goal against the Islanders on Thursday, Mitchell will head back to the minors. During his four game stint, the 24-year-old averaged 10:46 of ice time while appearing mainly on the fourth line. Should injuries arise once again for Minnesota, Mitchell will certainly be in the running for a call-up.

