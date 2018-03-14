Mitchell was recalled from the Iowa Wild of the AHL on Wednesday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Mitchell has already skated in 21 games for Minnesota this season, recording a meager three goals and five points. That said, Mitchell has demonstrated his offensive abilities in what has been a breakthrough campaign with AHL Iowa, potting 14 goals and adding 14 assists for 28 points in just 33 games. Expect Mitchell to fill a bottom-six role if he's able to crack the lineup.