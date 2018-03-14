Wild's Zack Mitchell: Returns to NHL
Mitchell was recalled from the Iowa Wild of the AHL on Wednesday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Mitchell has already skated in 21 games for Minnesota this season, recording a meager three goals and five points. That said, Mitchell has demonstrated his offensive abilities in what has been a breakthrough campaign with AHL Iowa, potting 14 goals and adding 14 assists for 28 points in just 33 games. Expect Mitchell to fill a bottom-six role if he's able to crack the lineup.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...