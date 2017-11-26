Mitchell scored his second goal of the season in 13:10 of ice tie in Saturday's loss to St. Louis.

Mitchell has just three shots on goal in the three game since he was recalled from AHL Iowa, but he had over ten minutes of ice time the past two games. He could get a larger role as his goal Saturday came on the power play, where he hasn't had much ice time and the Wild have struggled lately.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop