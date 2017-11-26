Wild's Zack Mitchell: Scores second goal of season
Mitchell scored his second goal of the season in 13:10 of ice tie in Saturday's loss to St. Louis.
Mitchell has just three shots on goal in the three game since he was recalled from AHL Iowa, but he had over ten minutes of ice time the past two games. He could get a larger role as his goal Saturday came on the power play, where he hasn't had much ice time and the Wild have struggled lately.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...