Wild's Zack Mitchell: Sent down Saturday
Mitchell was demoted to AHL Iowa following Saturday's loss to Columbus.
The 24-year-old forward was able to record an assist in the under five minutes of ice that he received Saturday and will remain in the minors until at least Friday, when Minnesota next hits the ice. Mitchell suited up in 11 NHL games in 2016-17, and it's likely that he'll bounce between AHL Iowa and Minnesota in 2017-18, as well.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...