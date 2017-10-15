Mitchell was demoted to AHL Iowa following Saturday's loss to Columbus.

The 24-year-old forward was able to record an assist in the under five minutes of ice that he received Saturday and will remain in the minors until at least Friday, when Minnesota next hits the ice. Mitchell suited up in 11 NHL games in 2016-17, and it's likely that he'll bounce between AHL Iowa and Minnesota in 2017-18, as well.