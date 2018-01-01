Mitchell was waived by the Wild on Monday.

With veteran point producer Zach Parise (back) on the verge of returning, Mitchell was deemed expendable. It's to complain about how the fourth-liner has played this season, as he's scored three times on 16 shots with a pair of assists through 21 games. That's solid production for a guy who's only been averaging 10:43 of ice time, so we wouldn't be surprised if another team claims the 24-year-old off the waiver wire.