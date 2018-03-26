Mitchell was reassigned to the minors Monday.

Mitchell has played in just two of the Wild's previous six outings, in which he averaged a paltry 8:40 of ice time. The Ontario native will return to AHL Iowa where he has been significantly more impactful -- scoring 29 points in 33 contests. The move to demote the 25-year-old will create room for newly signed Jordan Greenway to join the club for the rest of the season.