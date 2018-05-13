Mitchell recorded three goals and two assists in 23 games during 2017-18, throwing 17 total shots on goal and averaging 10:32 of ice time.

This was Mitchell's second season bouncing up and down from the minors to the NHL, although he was only able to play in 11 games in 2016-17, seeing a sturdier role in his second professional season. However, Mitchell only skated for two games after Dec. 30, although he was able to maintain a high level of play in the minors, notching 33 points (16 goals, 17 assists) in 42 games. The Ontario native should have a chance to push for a roster spot out of training camp, but will need a new contract as he's set to become a free agent.