McIntyre signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Wild on Monday, per CapFriendly.

McIntyre posted an impressive .920 save percentage and 2.45 GAA through 37 games with AHL Iowa last season. He hasn't seen any NHL action since dressing in eight games with the Bruins during the 2016-17 campaign. The 29-year-old will likely spend most of next season in the minors.