McIntyre signed a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000 at the NHL with Minnesota on Friday.

McIntyre had a 2.87 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 34 contests with AHL Iowa in 2022-23. He also had a 0-3-1 record, 3.97 GAA and .858 save percentage in eight career NHL outings. The 30-year-old goaltender is projected to start the 2023-24 campaign in the minors.