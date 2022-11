McIntyre was recalled from AHL Iowa on an emergency basis Saturday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

There was a problem with one of Marc-Andre Fleury or Filip Gustavsson at practice and the recall was deemed necessary. McIntyre was up with the Wild for four games but never saw any action. McIntyre was 4-3-0 with a 3.08 GAA and a .903 save percentage for Iowa before his promotion.