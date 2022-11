McIntyre was called up by Minnesota, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

McIntyre has a 3.08 GAA and .903 save percentage in seven AHL games this season. The 30-year-old goaltender played in the NHL back in 2016-17, posting a 0-4-1 record, 3.97 GAA and .858 save percentage in eight contests with the Bruins. Minnesota summoned him because Marc-Andre Fleury is dealing with an upper-body injury.