Buium notched a pair of power-play assists, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Stars.

Buium set up goals by Matt Boldy and Kirill Kaprizov in the Wild's comeback attempt that fell short in the third period. With a goal and four helpers, all on the power play, over four games this season, Buium has had little trouble adjusting to the NHL in his first professional season. His defensive game is still in need of some work -- he's now sporting a minus-6 rating -- but that will come with experience. As long as the Wild's top power-play unit is filling the net with Buium involved, he should be rostered in most fantasy formats.