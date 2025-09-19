Buium sustained an upper-body injury Thursday and is considered day-to-day, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Although it's discouraging that Buium is dealing with an injury early in camp, head coach John Hynes said Friday that he doesn't consider the injury to be serious. It's unclear whether Buium will miss any time during the preseason, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him be able to suit up for Opening Night.