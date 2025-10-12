Buium recorded a power-play goal and a power-play assist in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Buium has logged over 20 minutes of playing time in his first two appearances this season, but unlike what happened in the 5-0 win over St. Louis on Thursday, this time he managed to crack the scoresheet. This was Buium's first multi-point performance of his NHL career, and even though it's only been two games, he seems to be shaping up for an excellent rookie year in 2025-26.