Buium scored a goal in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Buium is on a three-game point streak, earning a goal and two assists in that span. The 19-year-old defenseman has earned eight points (two goals, six assists) through his first 10 NHL regular-season outings. He's added 15 shots on net, four blocked shots and a minus-8 rating while averaging 20:01 of ice time. Buium has immense scoring potential, but his defensive play is still a work in progress, so his ice time may fluctuate a bit.