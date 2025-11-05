Buium scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.

Buium snapped a three-game point drought with the tally. The 19-year-old defenseman has three goals and six assists through 14 appearances, with six of his nine points coming on the power play. He's added 19 shots on net, four blocked shots, three hits, two PIM and a minus-11 rating. Relying on power-play production alone makes Buium a bit volatile for fantasy, but he has plenty of scoring potential with little upside in other areas.