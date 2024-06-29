Buium was the 12th overall pick by the Wild in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Buium (pronounced Boo-y-YUM) was the NCHC's top rookie after a 50-point season with Denver - it was the first 50-pointer by a rookie NCAA defender since at least 2002-03. He earned Frozen Four all-tourney honors after helping lead Denver to the national title. At 18 years old. Buium has game-breaking skills thanks to his elusive skating, elite skills and high-end hockey smarts. He uses those skills in the D-zone to angle guys out and strip pucks, a bit like Morgan Rielly does in Toronto. Buium isn't big, but that won't hold him back. He'll be a dynamic all-star who will run the power play and wear an A while giving you loads of points. Buium and Brock Faber are going to be a formidable duo for 12-15 years.