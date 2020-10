Sherman will not receive a qualifying offer from Boston, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Sherman was selected by the organization in the fifth round of the 2013 NHL Draft coming out of Havard University. The 25-year-old defenseman has yet to break into the NHL, spending the entirety of his two full professional seasons with AHL Providence. At this point, Sherman projects to be a career minor-leaguer and can likely be dropped in dynasty formats.