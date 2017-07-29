Butcher, who claimed the 2017 Hobey Baker Award, could be drawing interest from the Penguins, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Butcher compensates for his small stature -- he's 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds -- by skating well and demonstrating supreme on-ice awareness. As noted in the report, the Penguins have a rich history of developing college prospects and the two-time defending champions wouldn't need to deploy the defenseman right away. Earlier this week, the University of Denver product -- who helped his team claim the 2017 NCAA Championship -- announced that he will not sign with Colorado, the team that took him in the fifth round (123rd overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. The Penguins are one of several teams expected to lobby for the phenom's services August 15, when he officially becomes a free agent.