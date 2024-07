Butcher signed a one-year contract with KHL club Barys Astana on Thursday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Butcher hasn't played in an NHL game since the 2021-22 campaign when he was with the Sabres. Selected by the Avalanche in the fifth round of the 2013 NHL Draft, the 29-year-old defenseman's move overseas likely marks the end of his NHL career. If that's the case, he'll eventually hang up his skates having logged 275 games in which he tallied 16 goals and 98 helpers.