Butcher will not sign with Colorado, instead becoming a free agent on Aug. 15, Adrian Dater of BSN Denver reports.
Butcher took home the Hobey Baker Award following his senior season at the University of Denver. The blueliner tallied seven goals, 30 helpers and a plus-27 rating in 43 outings. Given the roster deficiencies in the Mile High City, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the Wisconsin native wants to see what options are available to him.
