Will O'Neill: Inks deal overseas
O'Neill agreed to terms on a one-year contract with EC Salzburg (EBEL) on Tuesday.
O'Neill started the year on a minor-league contract with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for which he tallied eight helpers in 28 contests, but will now head to Europe for the rest of the campaign. Selected in the seventh round of the 2006 NHL Draft by the Atlanta Thrashers, the University of Maine product played just one game in the NHL for the Flyers last season. The 30-year-old blueliner -- who racked up 2015 points in 424 AHL contests -- likely won't get another shot in the NHL at this point.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...