O'Neill agreed to terms on a one-year contract with EC Salzburg (EBEL) on Tuesday.

O'Neill started the year on a minor-league contract with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for which he tallied eight helpers in 28 contests, but will now head to Europe for the rest of the campaign. Selected in the seventh round of the 2006 NHL Draft by the Atlanta Thrashers, the University of Maine product played just one game in the NHL for the Flyers last season. The 30-year-old blueliner -- who racked up 2015 points in 424 AHL contests -- likely won't get another shot in the NHL at this point.