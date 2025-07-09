Dufour signed a one-year contract with the KHL's HC Lada on Wednesday, per Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News.

Dufour had nine goals and 22 points in 57 regular-season AHL appearances between Bridgeport and Colorado in 2024-25. The Avalanche acquired him from the Islanders on March 6, but Colorado decided against presenting him with a qualifying offer, which made him an unrestricted free agent this summer. Dufour recorded one hit and a minus-2 rating in 6:48 of ice time in his debut with the Islanders during the 2022-23 campaign, but that remains the lone NHL appearance on his resume.